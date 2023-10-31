Is Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO) is a stock many investors are watching right now. ASO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value.

Investors should also note that ASO holds a PEG ratio of 0.45. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. ASO's industry currently sports an average PEG of 0.50. Within the past year, ASO's PEG has been as high as 0.88 and as low as 0.45, with a median of 0.62.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. ASO has a P/S ratio of 0.53. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.72.

If you're looking for another solid Leisure and Recreation Products value stock, take a look at MasterCraft Boat (MCFT). MCFT is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value score of A.

Additionally, MasterCraft Boat has a P/B ratio of 1.81 while its industry's price-to-book ratio sits at 10.78. For MCFT, this valuation metric has been as high as 3.87, as low as 1.81, with a median of 2.93 over the past year.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Academy Sports and Outdoors and MasterCraft Boat strong Value grade, but they help show that the stocks are likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, ASO and MCFT look like an impressive value stock at the moment.

