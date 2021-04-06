Is Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTG) Popular Amongst Institutions?

If you want to know who really controls Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTG), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. Companies that have been privatized tend to have low insider ownership.

Acacia Research is a smaller company with a market capitalization of US$311m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. In the chart below, we can see that institutions own shares in the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Acacia Research.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Acacia Research?

NasdaqGS:ACTG Ownership Breakdown April 6th 2021

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Acacia Research does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Acacia Research's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

NasdaqGS:ACTG Earnings and Revenue Growth April 6th 2021

Since institutional investors own more than half the issued stock, the board will likely have to pay attention to their preferences. It would appear that 15% of Acacia Research shares are controlled by hedge funds. That catches my attention because hedge funds sometimes try to influence management, or bring about changes that will create near term value for shareholders. Our data shows that Parian Global Management LP is the largest shareholder with 9.6% of shares outstanding. With 5.7% and 5.2% of the shares outstanding respectively, Renaissance Technologies Corp. and Invesco Ltd. are the second and third largest shareholders.

We did some more digging and found that 10 of the top shareholders account for roughly 51% of the register, implying that along with larger shareholders, there are a few smaller shareholders, thereby balancing out each others interests somewhat.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.

Insider Ownership Of Acacia Research

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in Acacia Research Corporation. It has a market capitalization of just US$311m, and insiders have US$5.2m worth of shares, in their own names. This shows at least some alignment. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, with a 21% stake in the company, will not easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Acacia Research better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Acacia Research .

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

