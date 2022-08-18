Is ABVC BioPharma (NASDAQ:ABVC) Using Debt In A Risky Way?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. Importantly, ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC) does carry debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does ABVC BioPharma Carry?

As you can see below, ABVC BioPharma had US$1.57m of debt at June 2022, down from US$4.86m a year prior. But it also has US$2.99m in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$1.42m net cash. NasdaqCM:ABVC Debt to Equity History August 18th 2022

A Look At ABVC BioPharma's Liabilities

According to the last reported balance sheet, ABVC BioPharma had liabilities of US$3.65m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$956.3k due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had US$2.99m in cash and US$4.15m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it can boast US$2.54m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that ABVC BioPharma could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. Simply put, the fact that ABVC BioPharma has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if ABVC BioPharma can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Given its lack of meaningful operating revenue, ABVC BioPharma shareholders no doubt hope it can fund itself until it has a profitable product.

So How Risky Is ABVC BioPharma?

We have no doubt that loss making companies are, in general, riskier than profitable ones. And in the last year ABVC BioPharma had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, truth be told. Indeed, in that time it burnt through US$11m of cash and made a loss of US$18m. With only US$1.42m on the balance sheet, it would appear that its going to need to raise capital again soon. Overall, its balance sheet doesn't seem overly risky, at the moment, but we're always cautious until we see the positive free cash flow. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. We've identified 6 warning signs with ABVC BioPharma (at least 3 which are a bit unpleasant) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

