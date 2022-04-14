Is ABM Industries (ABM) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company value investors might notice is ABM Industries (ABM). ABM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 12.71, while its industry has an average P/E of 30.78. Over the last 12 months, ABM's Forward P/E has been as high as 61.52 and as low as 11.14, with a median of 13.63.

Finally, we should also recognize that ABM has a P/CF ratio of 14.97. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 36.35. Within the past 12 months, ABM's P/CF has been as high as 15.96 and as low as 6.15, with a median of 11.36.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in ABM Industries's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that ABM is an impressive value stock right now.

