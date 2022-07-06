Is ABM Industries (ABM) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Business Services stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has ABM Industries (ABM) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.

ABM Industries is one of 330 individual stocks in the Business Services sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. ABM Industries is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ABM's full-year earnings has moved 1.5% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that ABM has returned about 4.6% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Business Services stocks have lost an average of 26.9%. As we can see, ABM Industries is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Business Services stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Hudson Global (HSON). The stock has returned 5.8% year-to-date.

For Hudson Global, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 38.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, ABM Industries is a member of the Building Products - Maintenance Service industry, which includes 3 individual companies and currently sits at #14 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 1% this year, meaning that ABM is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Hudson Global falls under the Outsourcing industry. Currently, this industry has 14 stocks and is ranked #38. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -14.4%.

Investors interested in the Business Services sector may want to keep a close eye on ABM Industries and Hudson Global as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

