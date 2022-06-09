Is ABM Industries (ABM) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has ABM Industries (ABM) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.

ABM Industries is one of 321 individual stocks in the Business Services sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. ABM Industries is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ABM's full-year earnings has moved 0.7% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, ABM has gained about 20.6% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Business Services sector has returned an average of -20.4% on a year-to-date basis. This means that ABM Industries is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

International Money Express (IMXI) is another Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 25.1%.

For International Money Express, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, ABM Industries is a member of the Building Products - Maintenance Service industry, which includes 3 individual companies and currently sits at #22 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 3% so far this year, so ABM is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

International Money Express, however, belongs to the Financial Transaction Services industry. Currently, this 41-stock industry is ranked #157. The industry has moved -4.2% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to ABM Industries and International Money Express as they could maintain their solid performance.

Profiting from the Metaverse, The 3rd Internet Boom (Free Report):

Get Zacks' special report revealing top profit plays for the internet's next evolution. Early investors still have time to get in near the "ground floor" of this $30 trillion opportunity. You'll discover 5 surprising stocks to help you cash in.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.