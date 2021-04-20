Is ABM Industries (ABM) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

ABM Industries (ABM) is a stock many investors are watching right now. ABM is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.57. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 48.77. Over the past year, ABM's Forward P/E has been as high as 22.74 and as low as 14.40, with a median of 16.49.

Finally, investors should note that ABM has a P/CF ratio of 11.82. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. ABM's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 41.80. Over the past 52 weeks, ABM's P/CF has been as high as 33.22 and as low as 8.18, with a median of 25.25.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that ABM Industries is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, ABM sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

