Is ABM Industries (ABM) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One stock to keep an eye on is ABM Industries (ABM). ABM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 19.77 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 50.47. Over the last 12 months, ABM's Forward P/E has been as high as 22.74 and as low as 9.74, with a median of 16.48.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that ABM has a P/CF ratio of 13.05. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. ABM's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 41.80. Within the past 12 months, ABM's P/CF has been as high as 33.22 and as low as 5.55, with a median of 25.25.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that ABM Industries is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, ABM sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.