Is ABHYX a Strong Bond Fund Right Now?

Any investors hoping to find a Muni - Bonds fund could think about starting with American Century High Yield Municipals Investor (ABHYX). ABHYX bears a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.

Objective

ABHYX is one of many Muni - Bonds funds to choose from. Muni - Bonds funds invest in debt securities issued by states and local municipalities, which are typically used to pay for infrastructure construction, schools, and other government functions. These securities can be backed by taxes (revenue bonds), but others are known as " general obligation " and are not necessarily backed by a defined source. These bonds are especially attractive because of their inherent tax benefits.

History of Fund/Manager

American Century is responsible for ABHYX, and the company is based out of Kansas City, MO. The American Century High Yield Municipals Investor made its debut in March of 1998 and ABHYX has managed to accumulate roughly $297.46 million in assets, as of the most recently available information. The fund is currently managed by a team of investment professionals.

Performance

Obviously, what investors are looking for in these funds is strong performance relative to their peers. ABHYX has a 5-year annualized total return of 4.79% and is in the top third among its category peers. But if you are looking for a shorter time frame, it is also worth looking at its 3-year annualized total return of 4.84%, which places it in the top third during this time-frame.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. ABHYX's standard deviation over the past three years is 7.34% compared to the category average of 12.65%. Looking at the past 5 years, the fund's standard deviation is 6.37% compared to the category average of 10.89%. This makes the fund less volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

This fund has a beta of 0.87, meaning that it is less volatile than a broad market index of fixed income securities. Taking this into account, ABHYX has a negative alpha of -0.42, which measures performance on a risk-adjusted basis.

Ratings

Investors should also consider a bond's rating, which is a grade ( 'AAA' to 'D' ) given to a bond that indicates its credit quality. With this letter scale in mind, ABHYX has 24.88% in medium quality bonds, with ratings of 'A' to 'BBB'. The fund's junk bond component-bonds rated 'BB' or below-is at 23.86%, giving ABHYX an average quality of BBB. This means that it focuses on medium quality securities.

However, it is worth noting that 36 % of the bonds in this fund are not ranked, so take the average quality level with a bit of caution.

Expenses

As competition heats up in the mutual fund market, costs become increasingly important. Compared to its otherwise identical counterpart, a low-cost product will be an outperformer, all other things being equal. Thus, taking a closer look at cost-related metrics is vital for investors. In terms of fees, ABHYX is a no load fund. It has an expense ratio of 0.60% compared to the category average of 0.83%. ABHYX is actually cheaper than its peers when you consider factors like cost.

While the minimum initial investment for the product is $2,500, investors should also note that each subsequent investment needs to be at least $50.

Bottom Line

Overall, American Century High Yield Municipals Investor ( ABHYX ) has a high Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively strong performance, average downside risk, and lower fees, American Century High Yield Municipals Investor ( ABHYX ) looks like a good potential choice for investors right now.

