Is Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Potentially Undervalued?

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF), might not be a large cap stock, but it led the NYSE gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s examine Abercrombie & Fitch’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What is Abercrombie & Fitch worth?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Abercrombie & Fitch’s ratio of 7.85x is trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 8.31x, which means if you buy Abercrombie & Fitch today, you’d be paying a decent price for it. And if you believe that Abercrombie & Fitch should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain over and above other industry peers. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Abercrombie & Fitch’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Abercrombie & Fitch look like?

NYSE:ANF Earnings and Revenue Growth February 3rd 2022

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of Abercrombie & Fitch, it is expected to deliver a negative earnings growth of -20%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? ANF seems priced close to industry peers right now, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to reduce the risk in your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock beneficial for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on ANF, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on ANF for a while, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. This means there’s less benefit from mispricing. Furthermore, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help gel your views on ANF should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Abercrombie & Fitch you should be mindful of and 1 of them doesn't sit too well with us.

If you are no longer interested in Abercrombie & Fitch, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

