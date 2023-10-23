Is Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Abercrombie & Fitch is one of 221 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #10 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Abercrombie & Fitch is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ANF's full-year earnings has moved 110.1% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, ANF has returned 165.8% so far this year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 9.6%. This means that Abercrombie & Fitch is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Retail-Wholesale stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Builders FirstSource (BLDR). The stock has returned 68.4% year-to-date.

For Builders FirstSource, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 31.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Abercrombie & Fitch belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, a group that includes 43 individual stocks and currently sits at #145 in the Zacks Industry Rank.

On the other hand, Builders FirstSource belongs to the Building Products - Retail industry. This 8-stock industry is currently ranked #78. The industry has moved -2.1% year to date.

Abercrombie & Fitch and Builders FirstSource could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

