Is Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Abercrombie & Fitch is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 220 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Abercrombie & Fitch is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ANF's full-year earnings has moved 111.7% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that ANF has returned about 137.9% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 19.4% on average. This means that Abercrombie & Fitch is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Global-e Online Ltd. (GLBE). The stock is up 93.8% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Global-e Online Ltd.'s current year EPS has increased 12.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Abercrombie & Fitch belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, a group that includes 43 individual companies and currently sits at #149 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 3.7% so far this year, so ANF is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Global-e Online Ltd. however, belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry. Currently, this 41-stock industry is ranked #75. The industry has moved +43.9% so far this year.

Abercrombie & Fitch and Global-e Online Ltd. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

