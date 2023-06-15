Is Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Abercrombie & Fitch is one of 219 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Abercrombie & Fitch is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ANF's full-year earnings has moved 45.1% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that ANF has returned about 55.4% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 13.1%. As we can see, Abercrombie & Fitch is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Fortune Brands Innovations (FBIN) is another Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 15.6%.

Over the past three months, Fortune Brands Innovations' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.9%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Abercrombie & Fitch is a member of the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, which includes 44 individual companies and currently sits at #207 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 3.6% this year, meaning that ANF is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Fortune Brands Innovations falls under the Retail - Home Furnishings industry. Currently, this industry has 7 stocks and is ranked #116. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +10.8%.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to Abercrombie & Fitch and Fortune Brands Innovations as they could maintain their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.