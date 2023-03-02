Is Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Abercrombie & Fitch is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 227 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #4. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Abercrombie & Fitch is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ANF's full-year earnings has moved 10.1% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, ANF has returned 27.6% so far this year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 3.5%. This means that Abercrombie & Fitch is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Arhaus, Inc. (ARHS) is another Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 43.4%.

The consensus estimate for Arhaus, Inc.'s current year EPS has increased 2.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Abercrombie & Fitch is a member of the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, which includes 45 individual companies and currently sits at #176 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 9.9% so far this year, so ANF is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Arhaus, Inc. falls under the Retail - Miscellaneous industry. Currently, this industry has 21 stocks and is ranked #87. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +6.2%.

Abercrombie & Fitch and Arhaus, Inc. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

