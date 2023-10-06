Is Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Abercrombie & Fitch is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 221 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Abercrombie & Fitch is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ANF's full-year earnings has moved 110.1% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, ANF has moved about 138.1% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 10.5%. This shows that Abercrombie & Fitch is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Global-e Online Ltd. (GLBE). The stock is up 87.9% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Global-e Online Ltd.'s current year EPS has increased 12.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Abercrombie & Fitch is a member of the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, which includes 43 individual companies and currently sits at #153 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 2.3% so far this year, so ANF is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Global-e Online Ltd. however, belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry. Currently, this 42-stock industry is ranked #71. The industry has moved +30.8% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Retail-Wholesale sector may want to keep a close eye on Abercrombie & Fitch and Global-e Online Ltd. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Abercrombie & Fitch Company (ANF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Global-e Online Ltd. (GLBE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.