Is Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Abercrombie & Fitch is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 220 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Abercrombie & Fitch is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ANF's full-year earnings has moved 46.4% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that ANF has returned about 83.2% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 17.8%. This shows that Abercrombie & Fitch is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Kura Sushi (KRUS) is another Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 84.5%.

The consensus estimate for Kura Sushi's current year EPS has increased 227.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Abercrombie & Fitch belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, a group that includes 43 individual stocks and currently sits at #80 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 0.7% so far this year, so ANF is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Kura Sushi belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry. This 41-stock industry is currently ranked #39. The industry has moved +7.4% year to date.

Abercrombie & Fitch and Kura Sushi could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

