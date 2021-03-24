Is Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF). ANF is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value.

We should also highlight that ANF has a P/B ratio of 2.24. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 2.89. Over the past 12 months, ANF's P/B has been as high as 2.42 and as low as 0.47, with a median of 1.08.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. ANF has a P/S ratio of 0.63. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.77.

Finally, we should also recognize that ANF has a P/CF ratio of 35.70. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. ANF's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 57.11. Over the past year, ANF's P/CF has been as high as 41.39 and as low as -98.30, with a median of 21.54.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Abercrombie & Fitch's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that ANF is an impressive value stock right now.

