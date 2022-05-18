Is Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One stock to keep an eye on is Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF). ANF is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 9.38 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 9.41. ANF's Forward P/E has been as high as 65.13 and as low as 7.86, with a median of 10.18, all within the past year.

Investors will also notice that ANF has a PEG ratio of 0.46. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. ANF's industry currently sports an average PEG of 0.56. Over the last 12 months, ANF's PEG has been as high as 1.59 and as low as 0.44, with a median of 0.68.

Investors should also recognize that ANF has a P/B ratio of 1.97. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 2.78. Within the past 52 weeks, ANF's P/B has been as high as 3.08 and as low as 1.79, with a median of 2.43.

Finally, investors should note that ANF has a P/CF ratio of 4.73. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. ANF's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 6.11. ANF's P/CF has been as high as 9.13 and as low as 3.82, with a median of 5.55, all within the past year.

Investors could also keep in mind J.Jill (JILL), an Retail - Apparel and Shoes stock with a Zacks Rank of # 1 (Strong Buy) and Value grade of A.

J.Jill sports a P/B ratio of -4 as well; this compares to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 2.78. In the past 52 weeks, JILL's P/B has been as high as -0.86, as low as -4.07, with a median of -3.30.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Abercrombie & Fitch and J.Jill are likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, ANF and JILL feels like a great value stock at the moment.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.