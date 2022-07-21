Is AbCellera Biologics Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ABCL) Shareholder Ownership Skewed Towards Insiders?

A look at the shareholders of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) can tell us which group is most powerful. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

AbCellera Biologics has a market capitalization of US$3.0b, so it's too big to fly under the radar. We'd expect to see both institutions and retail investors owning a portion of the company. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about AbCellera Biologics.

NasdaqGS:ABCL Ownership Breakdown July 21st 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About AbCellera Biologics?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in AbCellera Biologics. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see AbCellera Biologics' historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

NasdaqGS:ABCL Earnings and Revenue Growth July 21st 2022

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in AbCellera Biologics. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is the CEO Carl Hansen with 20% of shares outstanding. Capital Research and Management Company is the second largest shareholder owning 7.3% of common stock, and Allianz Asset Management AG holds about 3.9% of the company stock.

On further inspection, we found that more than half the company's shares are owned by the top 9 shareholders, suggesting that the interests of the larger shareholders are balanced out to an extent by the smaller ones.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of AbCellera Biologics

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of AbCellera Biologics Inc.. Insiders own US$829m worth of shares in the US$3.0b company. That's quite meaningful. Most would be pleased to see the board is investing alongside them. You may wish to access this free chart showing recent trading by insiders.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 32% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand AbCellera Biologics better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for AbCellera Biologics (1 can't be ignored) that you should be aware of.

