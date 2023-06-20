Is Abcam (ABCM) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Abcam PLC Sponsored ADR (ABCM) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Abcam PLC Sponsored ADR is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1142 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Abcam PLC Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ABCM's full-year earnings has moved 5% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that ABCM has returned about 43.4% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 1.4%. This shows that Abcam PLC Sponsored ADR is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Apyx Medical (APYX). The stock has returned 197.4% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Apyx Medical's current year EPS has increased 2.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Abcam PLC Sponsored ADR belongs to the Medical - Instruments industry, which includes 94 individual stocks and currently sits at #114 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 8.6% so far this year, so ABCM is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Apyx Medical falls under the Medical - Products industry. Currently, this industry has 99 stocks and is ranked #56. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +5.9%.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track Abcam PLC Sponsored ADR and Apyx Medical. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

