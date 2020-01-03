Is AbbVie (ABBV) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of AbbVie (ABBV), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of ABBV and the rest of the Medical group's stocks.

AbbVie is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 909 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. ABBV is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ABBV's full-year earnings has moved 1.84% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, ABBV has returned 1.14% so far this year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of 0.12%. As we can see, AbbVie is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, ABBV belongs to the Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry, which includes 14 individual stocks and currently sits at #24 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 0.45% so far this year, meaning that ABBV is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track ABBV. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

