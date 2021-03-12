Is Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Abbott Laboratories (ABT), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of ABT and the rest of the Medical group's stocks.

Abbott Laboratories is one of 978 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #16 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. ABT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ABT's full-year earnings has moved 15.63% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, ABT has moved about 7.33% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have gained about 1.09% on average. This shows that Abbott Laboratories is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, ABT belongs to the Medical - Products industry, which includes 79 individual stocks and currently sits at #153 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 4.30% so far this year, so ABT is performing better in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to ABT as it looks to continue its solid performance.

