Is ABB (ABBNY) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?

The Industrial Products group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has ABB (ABBNY) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

ABB is a member of the Industrial Products sector. This group includes 217 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. ABB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ABBNY's full-year earnings has moved 4.4% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, ABBNY has gained about 29.6% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Industrial Products sector has returned an average of 7.7% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that ABB is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Cintas (CTAS) is another Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 8.8%.

For Cintas, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, ABB belongs to the Manufacturing - Electronics industry, which includes 17 individual stocks and currently sits at #23 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 9% this year, meaning that ABBNY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Cintas belongs to the Uniform and Related industry. This 2-stock industry is currently ranked #26. The industry has moved +7.9% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to ABB and Cintas as they could maintain their solid performance.

