Is ABB (ABB) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?

The Industrial Products group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. ABB (ABB) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.

ABB is a member of the Industrial Products sector. This group includes 217 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. ABB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ABB's full-year earnings has moved 4.5% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that ABB has returned about 21.2% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Industrial Products group have lost about 0.2% on average. This shows that ABB is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Industrial Products stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Hubbell (HUBB). The stock has returned 16.6% year-to-date.

In Hubbell's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 23% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, ABB belongs to the Manufacturing - Electronics industry, which includes 17 individual stocks and currently sits at #28 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 4.8% this year, meaning that ABB is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Hubbell, however, belongs to the Manufacturing - Electrical Utilities industry. Currently, this 1-stock industry is ranked #1. The industry has moved +17% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to ABB and Hubbell as they could maintain their solid performance.

