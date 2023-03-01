Is ABB (ABB) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is ABB (ABB) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

ABB is a member of our Industrial Products group, which includes 219 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. ABB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ABB's full-year earnings has moved 6.4% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, ABB has returned 9.3% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Industrial Products group have gained about 5.4% on average. As we can see, ABB is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Industrial Products sector, Belden (BDC), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 17.4%.

In Belden's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 6.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, ABB belongs to the Manufacturing - Electronics industry, a group that includes 16 individual companies and currently sits at #169 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 5.3% so far this year, so ABB is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Belden falls under the Wire and Cable Products industry. Currently, this industry has 3 stocks and is ranked #3. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +26.5%.

Investors with an interest in Industrial Products stocks should continue to track ABB and Belden. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

