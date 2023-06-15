Is AB SKF (SKFRY) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is AB SKF (SKFRY). SKFRY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.20. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.33. Over the past 52 weeks, SKFRY's Forward P/E has been as high as 15.86 and as low as 8.16, with a median of 11.62.

Investors should also note that SKFRY holds a PEG ratio of 0.59. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. SKFRY's industry has an average PEG of 1.76 right now. Within the past year, SKFRY's PEG has been as high as 3.45 and as low as 0.59, with a median of 2.20.

Finally, investors should note that SKFRY has a P/CF ratio of 10.25. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. SKFRY's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 10.29. SKFRY's P/CF has been as high as 11.33 and as low as 5.45, with a median of 8.17, all within the past year.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in AB SKF's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, SKFRY looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

