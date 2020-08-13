Is Aarons, (AAN) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Aarons, (AAN) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Aarons, is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 205 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. AAN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AAN's full-year earnings has moved 49.14% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, AAN has moved about 3.66% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 28.83% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Aarons, is outperforming its peers so far this year.

To break things down more, AAN belongs to the Retail - Consumer Electronics industry, a group that includes 6 individual companies and currently sits at #97 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 2.10% so far this year, meaning that AAN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

AAN will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

