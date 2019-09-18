Is Aaron's, (AAN) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Aaron's, (AAN), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Aaron's, is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 224 different companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. AAN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AAN's full-year earnings has moved 2.99% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, AAN has gained about 45.40% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 22.06% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Aaron's, is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, AAN belongs to the Retail - Consumer Electronics industry, a group that includes 5 individual stocks and currently sits at #221 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 25.52% so far this year, meaning that AAN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to AAN as it looks to continue its solid performance.

