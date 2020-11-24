Is Aarons, (AAN) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Aarons, (AAN) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

Aarons, is one of 895 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. AAN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AAN's full-year earnings has moved 26.75% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, AAN has gained about 13.11% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of -6.56% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Aarons, is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, AAN belongs to the Financial - Leasing Companies industry, a group that includes 2 individual stocks and currently sits at #125 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 18.04% so far this year, so AAN is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Finance sector will want to keep a close eye on AAN as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

