Is AAR (AIR) Stock Outpacing Its Aerospace Peers This Year?

The Aerospace group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has AAR (AIR) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

AAR is a member of our Aerospace group, which includes 48 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. AAR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AIR's full-year earnings has moved 2.4% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that AIR has returned about 11.8% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Aerospace group have gained about 1.6% on average. As we can see, AAR is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Aerospace stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Safran SA (SAFRY). The stock is up 15.1% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Safran SA's current year EPS has increased 11.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, AAR belongs to the Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry, a group that includes 23 individual stocks and currently sits at #149 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 10.4% so far this year, so AIR is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Safran SA belongs to the Aerospace - Defense industry. This 24-stock industry is currently ranked #60. The industry has moved -4.3% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Aerospace stocks should continue to track AAR and Safran SA. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2023

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for 2023?

From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio has tripled the market, gaining an impressive +884.5% versus the S&P 500’s +287.4%. Our Director of Research has now combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2023. Don’t miss your chance to still be among the first to get in on these just-released stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AAR Corp. (AIR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Safran SA (SAFRY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.