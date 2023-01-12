Is AAR (AIR) Outperforming Other Aerospace Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Aerospace stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is AAR (AIR) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Aerospace sector should help us answer this question.

AAR is a member of the Aerospace sector. This group includes 48 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. AAR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AIR's full-year earnings has moved 2.4% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, AIR has returned 7.8% so far this year. At the same time, Aerospace stocks have gained an average of 2.2%. This shows that AAR is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Safran SA (SAFRY) is another Aerospace stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 6.1%.

For Safran SA, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 5.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, AAR is a member of the Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry, which includes 23 individual companies and currently sits at #77 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 8.3% this year, meaning that AIR is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Safran SA, however, belongs to the Aerospace - Defense industry. Currently, this 24-stock industry is ranked #87. The industry has moved -2.2% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Aerospace stocks should continue to track AAR and Safran SA. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

