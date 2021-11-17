Is AAON, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AAON) Latest Stock Performance A Reflection Of Its Financial Health?

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 15% over the last three months. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term fundamentals, we decided to study the company’s key performance indicators to see if they could be influencing the market. Specifically, we decided to study AAON's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for AAON is:

18% = US$71m ÷ US$400m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.18.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

AAON's Earnings Growth And 18% ROE

To start with, AAON's ROE looks acceptable. Further, the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 20%. Consequently, this likely laid the ground for the decent growth of 9.9% seen over the past five years by AAON.

We then performed a comparison between AAON's net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 9.9% in the same period.

NasdaqGS:AAON Past Earnings Growth November 17th 2021

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if AAON is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is AAON Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

With a three-year median payout ratio of 28% (implying that the company retains 72% of its profits), it seems that AAON is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees respectable amount growth in its earnings and pays a dividend that's well covered.

Additionally, AAON has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Existing analyst estimates suggest that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 21% over the next three years.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with AAON's performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. Having said that, looking at the current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings are expected to gain momentum. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

