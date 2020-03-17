Is AAON (AAON) Outperforming Other Construction Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Construction space have likely heard of AAON (AAON), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

AAON is one of 100 companies in the Construction group. The Construction group currently sits at #4 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. AAON is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AAON's full-year earnings has moved 13.18% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, AAON has moved about 3.80% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Construction stocks have lost an average of 36.52%. As we can see, AAON is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, AAON belongs to the Building Products - Air Conditioner and Heating industry, a group that includes 5 individual stocks and currently sits at #22 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 14.44% so far this year, meaning that AAON is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

AAON will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

