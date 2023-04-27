Is AAON (AAON) Outperforming Other Construction Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Construction stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Aaon (AAON) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Aaon is one of 96 companies in the Construction group. The Construction group currently sits at #14 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Aaon is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AAON's full-year earnings has moved 5.1% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, AAON has gained about 24.7% so far this year. In comparison, Construction companies have returned an average of 10.3%. This means that Aaon is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Construction sector, D.R. Horton (DHI), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 19%.

Over the past three months, D.R. Horton's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 9.5%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Aaon is a member of the Building Products - Air Conditioner and Heating industry, which includes 6 individual companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 28% so far this year, so AAON is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

D.R. Horton, however, belongs to the Building Products - Home Builders industry. Currently, this 19-stock industry is ranked #88. The industry has moved +25.2% so far this year.

Aaon and D.R. Horton could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

