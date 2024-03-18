Is Aadi Bioscience (AADI) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (AADI) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Aadi Bioscience, Inc. is one of 1064 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #4 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Aadi Bioscience, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AADI's full-year earnings has moved 9.5% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, AADI has gained about 7.4% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of 6.9% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Aadi Bioscience, Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Amplifon S.p.A. (AMFPF). The stock has returned 7.1% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Amplifon S.p.A.'s current year EPS has increased 0.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Aadi Bioscience, Inc. belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 513 individual companies and currently sits at #71 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 0.7% so far this year, meaning that AADI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Amplifon S.p.A. belongs to the Medical Services industry. This 59-stock industry is currently ranked #64. The industry has moved +6.7% year to date.

Investors interested in the Medical sector may want to keep a close eye on Aadi Bioscience, Inc. and Amplifon S.p.A. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

