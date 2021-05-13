Is A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Potentially Undervalued?

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$11.70 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$8.62. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether A10 Networks' current trading price of US$8.87 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at A10 Networks’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is A10 Networks still cheap?

Good news, investors! A10 Networks is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that A10 Networks’s ratio of 33.07x is below its peer average of 48.67x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Software industry. A10 Networks’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. If you believe the share price should eventually reach its industry peers, a low beta could suggest it is unlikely to rapidly do so anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range.

What does the future of A10 Networks look like?

NYSE:ATEN Earnings and Revenue Growth May 13th 2021

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 31% over the next year, the near-term future seems bright for A10 Networks. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since ATEN is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With a positive profit outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ATEN for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its prosperous future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy ATEN. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed assessment.

If you want to dive deeper into A10 Networks, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that A10 Networks has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore these.

If you are no longer interested in A10 Networks, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

