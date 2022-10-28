Is A10 Networks (ATEN) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has A10 Networks (ATEN) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

A10 Networks is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 657 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. A10 Networks is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATEN's full-year earnings has moved 30% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that ATEN has returned about 1% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have lost about 35.3% on average. This means that A10 Networks is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Bel Fuse (BELFB). The stock is up 148.5% year-to-date.

In Bel Fuse's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 9.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, A10 Networks belongs to the Communication - Network Software industry, which includes 12 individual stocks and currently sits at #91 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 39.7% so far this year, meaning that ATEN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Bel Fuse belongs to the Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry. This 27-stock industry is currently ranked #136. The industry has moved -43% year to date.

A10 Networks and Bel Fuse could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.





FREE Report: The Metaverse is Exploding! Don’t You Want to Cash In?

Rising gas prices. The war in Ukraine. America's recession. Inflation. It's no wonder why the metaverse is so popular and growing every day. Becoming Spider Man and fighting Darth Vader is infinitely more appealing than spending over $5 per gallon at the pump. And that appeal is why the metaverse can provide such massive gains for investors. But do you know where to look? Do you know which metaverse stocks to buy and which to avoid? In a new FREE report from Zacks' leading stock specialist, we reveal how you could profit from the internet’s next evolution. Even though the popularity of the metaverse is spreading like wildfire, investors like you can still get in on the ground floor and cash in. Don't miss your chance to get your piece of this innovative $30 trillion opportunity - FREE.>>Yes, I want to know the top metaverse stocks for 2022>>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



A10 Networks, Inc. (ATEN): Free Stock Analysis Report



Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFB): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.