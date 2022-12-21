Is A10 Networks (ATEN) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. A10 Networks (ATEN) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

A10 Networks is one of 654 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. A10 Networks is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATEN's full-year earnings has moved 1.9% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that ATEN has returned about 4.2% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have lost an average of 35%. This means that A10 Networks is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR (TIMB) is another Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 2.5%.

The consensus estimate for TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR's current year EPS has increased 10.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, A10 Networks belongs to the Communication - Network Software industry, a group that includes 12 individual stocks and currently sits at #152 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 38.7% so far this year, meaning that ATEN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR belongs to the Wireless Non-US industry. This 14-stock industry is currently ranked #88. The industry has moved -15.7% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track A10 Networks and TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

A10 Networks, Inc. (ATEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR (TIMB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.