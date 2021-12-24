Is A.P. MollerMaersk (AMKBY) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Transportation stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has A.P. MollerMaersk (AMKBY) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.

A.P. MollerMaersk is one of 138 individual stocks in the Transportation sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. A.P. MollerMaersk is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMKBY's full-year earnings has moved 42.5% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, AMKBY has moved about 56.6% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Transportation stocks have gained an average of 9.3%. This shows that A.P. MollerMaersk is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is ArcBest (ARCB). The stock is up 161.6% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for ArcBest's current year EPS has increased 22.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, A.P. MollerMaersk belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry, a group that includes 44 individual companies and currently sits at #111 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 57.7% so far this year, so AMKBY is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, ArcBest falls under the Transportation - Truck industry. Currently, this industry has 12 stocks and is ranked #21. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +57.8%.

Going forward, investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to A.P. MollerMaersk and ArcBest as they could maintain their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.