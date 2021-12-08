Is A.P. MollerMaersk (AMKBY) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?

The Transportation group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. A.P. MollerMaersk (AMKBY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

A.P. MollerMaersk is a member of the Transportation sector. This group includes 139 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. A.P. MollerMaersk is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMKBY's full-year earnings has moved 42.5% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, AMKBY has gained about 40.6% so far this year. At the same time, Transportation stocks have gained an average of 10.3%. This means that A.P. MollerMaersk is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

ArcBest (ARCB) is another Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 148.6%.

Over the past three months, ArcBest's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 22.4%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, A.P. MollerMaersk belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry, which includes 44 individual stocks and currently sits at #52 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 61% so far this year, so AMKBY is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

ArcBest, however, belongs to the Transportation - Truck industry. Currently, this 12-stock industry is ranked #15. The industry has moved +61.2% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Transportation stocks should continue to track A.P. MollerMaersk and ArcBest. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

