Is A.P. MollerMaersk (AMKBY) Outperforming Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Transportation stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. A.P. MollerMaersk (AMKBY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.

A.P. MollerMaersk is a member of our Transportation group, which includes 141 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. A.P. MollerMaersk is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMKBY's full-year earnings has moved 42.5% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, AMKBY has moved about 35.6% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Transportation stocks have gained an average of 10.4%. This means that A.P. MollerMaersk is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is ArcBest (ARCB). The stock is up 157.9% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, ArcBest's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 27.5%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, A.P. MollerMaersk is a member of the Transportation - Shipping industry, which includes 44 individual companies and currently sits at #60 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 57.1% so far this year, meaning that AMKBY is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, ArcBest belongs to the Transportation - Truck industry. This 12-stock industry is currently ranked #16. The industry has moved +58.5% year to date.

A.P. MollerMaersk and ArcBest could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.