Is A. O. Smith (AOS) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. A.O. Smith (AOS) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.

A.O. Smith is a member of the Industrial Products sector. This group includes 216 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. A.O. Smith is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AOS' full-year earnings has moved 5.1% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that AOS has returned about 44% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Industrial Products companies have returned an average of 16.7%. This means that A.O. Smith is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Axon Enterprise (AXON) is another Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 55.7%.

For Axon Enterprise, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 16.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, A.O. Smith belongs to the Manufacturing - Electronics industry, a group that includes 16 individual stocks and currently sits at #19 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 25.3% this year, meaning that AOS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Axon Enterprise, however, belongs to the Security and Safety Services industry. Currently, this 19-stock industry is ranked #19. The industry has moved +7.1% so far this year.

A.O. Smith and Axon Enterprise could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Axon Enterprise, Inc (AXON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.