Is a Surprise Coming for S&P Global (SPGI) This Earnings Season?

Investors are always looking for stocks that are poised to beat at earnings season and S&P Global Inc. SPGI may be one such company. The firm has earnings coming up pretty soon, and events are shaping up quite nicely for their report.

That is because S&P Global is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity as of late, which is generally a precursor to an earnings beat. After all, analysts raising estimates right before earnings — with the most up-to-date information possible — is a pretty good indicator of some favorable trends underneath the surface for SPGI in this report.

In fact, the Most Accurate Estimate for the current quarter is currently at $3.17 per share for SPGI, compared to a broader Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.13 per share. This suggests that analysts have very recently bumped up their estimates for SPGI, giving the stock a Zacks Earnings ESP of +1.33% heading into earnings season.

S&P Global Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

S&P Global Inc. price-eps-surprise | S&P Global Inc. Quote

Why is this Important?

A positive reading for the Zacks Earnings ESP has proven to be very powerful in producing both positive surprises, and outperforming the market. Our recent 10-year backtest shows that stocks that have a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better show a positive surprise nearly 70% of the time, and have returned over 28% on average in annual returns (see more Top Earnings ESP stocks here).

Given that SPGI has a Zacks Rank #3 and an ESP in positive territory, investors might want to consider this stock ahead of earnings. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Clearly, recent earnings estimate revisions suggest that good things are ahead for S&P Global, and that a beat might be in the cards for the upcoming report.

Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

In 2021, this world-changing technology is projected to generate $327.5 billion in revenue. Now Shark Tank star and billionaire investor Mark Cuban says AI will create "the world's first trillionaires." Zacks' urgent special report reveals 3 AI picks investors need to know about today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.