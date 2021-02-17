Is a Surprise Coming for LKQ Corp (LKQ) This Earnings Season?

Investors are always looking for stocks that are poised to beat at earnings season and LKQ Corporation LKQ may be one such company. The firm has earnings coming up pretty soon, and events are shaping up quite nicely for their report.

That is because LKQ Corp is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity as of late, which is generally a precursor to an earnings beat. After all, analysts raising estimates right before earnings — with the most up-to-date information possible — is a pretty good indicator of some favorable trends underneath the surface for LKQ in this report.

In fact, the Most Accurate Estimate for the current quarter is currently at 62 cents per share for LKQ, compared to a broader Zacks Consensus Estimate of 59 cents per share. This suggests that analysts have very recently bumped up their estimates for LKQ, giving the stock a Zacks Earnings ESP of +5.48% heading into earnings season.

LKQ Corporation Price and EPS Surprise



LKQ Corporation price-eps-surprise | LKQ Corporation Quote

Why is this Important?

A positive reading for the Zacks Earnings ESP has proven to be very powerful in producing both positive surprises, and outperforming the market. Our recent 10-year backtest shows that stocks that have a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better show a positive surprise nearly 70% of the time, and have returned over 28% on average in annual returns (see more Top Earnings ESP stocks here).

Given that LKQ has a Zacks Rank #3 and an ESP in positive territory, investors might want to consider this stock ahead of earnings. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Clearly, recent earnings estimate revisions suggest that good things are ahead for LKQ Corp, and that a beat might be in the cards for the upcoming report.

Legal Marijuana: An Investor’s Dream

Imagine getting in early on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.



Although marijuana stocks did better as the pandemic took hold than the market as a whole, they’ve been pushed down. This is exactly the right time to get in on selected strong companies at a fraction of their value before COVID struck. Zacks’ Special Report, Marijuana Moneymakers, reveals 10 exciting tickers for urgent consideration.

Download Marijuana Moneymakers FREE >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



LKQ Corporation (LKQ): Get Free Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.