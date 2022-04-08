Is a Surprise Coming for Fastenal (FAST) This Earnings Season?

Investors are always looking for stocks that are poised to beat at earnings season and Fastenal Company FAST may be one such company. The firm has earnings coming up pretty soon, and events are shaping up quite nicely for their report.

That is because Fastenal is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity as of late, which is generally a precursor to an earnings beat. After all, analysts raising estimates right before earnings — with the most up-to-date information possible — is a pretty good indicator of some favorable trends underneath the surface for FAST in this report.

In fact, the Most Accurate Estimate for the current quarter is currently at 46 cents per share for FAST, compared to a broader Zacks Consensus Estimate of 44 cents per share. This suggests that analysts have very recently bumped up their estimates for FAST, giving the stock a Zacks Earnings ESP of +2.94% heading into earnings season.

Fastenal Company Price and EPS Surprise

Fastenal Company price-eps-surprise | Fastenal Company Quote

Why is this Important?

A positive reading for the Zacks Earnings ESP has proven to be very powerful in producing both positive surprises, and outperforming the market. Our recent 10-year backtest shows that stocks that have a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better show a positive surprise nearly 70% of the time, and have returned over 28% on average in annual returns (see more Top Earnings ESP stocks here).

Given that FAST has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and an ESP in positive territory, investors might want to consider this stock ahead of earnings. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Clearly, recent earnings estimate revisions suggest that good things are ahead for Fastenal, and that a beat might be in the cards for the upcoming report.

Special Report: The Top 5 IPOs for Your Portfolio

Today, you have a chance to get in on the ground floor of one of the best investment opportunities of the year. As the world continues to benefit from an ever-evolving internet, a handful of innovative tech companies are on the brink of reaping immense rewards - and you can put yourself in a position to cash in. One is set to disrupt the online communication industry. Brilliantly designed for creating online communities, this stock is poised to explode when made public. With the strength of our economy and record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs, you don’t want to miss this opportunity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.