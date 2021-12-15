Is A Rise Imminent For Electronic Arts Stock After An 11% Fall In A Month?

[Updated: Dec 10, 2021] EA Stock Update

The stock price of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) continues to underperform the broader indices, though it has performed better compared to some of its peers. While the S&P500 index has seen a rise of 10% over the last six months, EA stock is down over 14%. Now, most of the gaming stocks, including TTWO and ZNGA, have also underperformed the broader markets with negative returns of over 10% and 40%, respectively, in the last six months. ATVI stock is also down around 40% over the last six months, but it has its own stock-specific issues. Overall, user engagement levels for gaming were very high last year, when people were confined to their homes, but now with economies opening up, engagement levels are lower compared to last year.

For Electronic Arts, the business uptick has actually been robust. The company’s Q2 numbers were strong and well above the forecasts, along with an upward revision in full-fiscal outlook (more details in the update below), led by solid gains for its live services business. Our dashboard on Electronic Arts Revenue Comparison offers more details on the company’s revenues and its comparison with peers. The company also launched its much awaited Battlefield 2042 last month, while some of the important game launches for its peer – Activision Blizzard – has been postponed.

Going by our Electronic Arts’ Valuation of $177 per share, based on $7.01 expected adjusted EPS and a 25x P/E multiple for fiscal 2022, there is more than 40% upside from its current levels of $125. In fact, the $174 estimate as per average of analyst forecasts, also reflects a large 39% upside from the current levels, clearly pointing that EA stock is undervalued currently, and investors can use the current dip as a buying opportunity for strong gains in the long term.

But what about the near term, given that EA stock has seen a fall of 11% in a month? Going by its historical performance, there is a higher chance of a fall in EA stock over the next month. Out of 150 instances in the last ten years that EA stock saw a twenty-one day fall of 11% or more, only 54 of them resulted in EA stock rising over the subsequent one-month period (twenty-one trading days). This historical pattern reflects 54 out of 150, or only a 36% chance of a rise in EA stock over the coming month. See our analysis on Electronic Arts Stock Chances of Rise for more details.

So, if this follows its historical pattern, EA stock may see lower levels in the near term. However, given that the stock is undervalued with a large upside potential, we still find the current levels to be attractive.

Check out Electronic Arts Stock Comparison With Peers to see how EA stock compares against peers on metrics that matter. You can find more such useful comparisons on Peer Comparisons.

Calculation of ‘Event Probability‘ and ‘Chance of Rise‘ using last ten years data

After moving 2.0% or more over a five-day period, the stock rose in the next five days on 51% of the occasions.

After moving -1.3% or more over a ten-day period, the stock rose in the next ten days on 55% of the occasions

After moving -10.6% or more over a twenty-one-day period, the stock rose in the next twenty-one days on 36% of the occasions.

This pattern suggests that there are slightly higher chances of a rise in EA stock over the next five to ten days, but the stock is likely to see lower levels over the next one month.

Electronic Arts (EA) Stock Return (Recent) Comparison With Peers

Five-Day Return: ZNGA highest at 9.9%; PLTK lowest at -1.9%

Ten-Day Return: TTWO highest at 1.3%; PLTK lowest at -9.8%

Twenty-One Days Return: MSFT highest at -0.8%; PLTK lowest at -29.1%

[Updated: Nov 5, 2021] EA Earnings Update

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) recently reported its Q2 FY22 results, which were better than our estimates. The company reported sales of around $1.85 billion (up over 2x y-o-y), compared to our estimate of $1.76 billion. Live Services revenue grew 39% to $1.21 billion, led by Apex Legends and FIFA Ultimate Team. Our dashboard on Electronic Arts Revenues offers more details on the company’s segments.

Looking at the bottom-line, the company reported adjusted earnings of $1.58 per share, compared to $0.05 in the prior year quarter. The earnings were well above our forecast of $1.20 per share and the $1.17 per share consensus estimate. An increased contribution from live services meant higher operating margins for the company.

Following a solid performance in Q2FY22, Electronic Arts raised its full fiscal year outlook for sales to be in the range of $7.6 billion, compared to its earlier estimate of $7.4 billion. Looking at the bottom line, the company now expects its adjusted EPS to be around $6.95, compared to its earlier guidance of $6.40.

Now, one important detail shared by the company’s management is around its Battlefield 2042 launch date. The company will release the game sometime this month, unlike some reports suggesting an early 2022 release. An upbeat Q2 and a November launch of Battlefield 2042 should sit well with the investors.

We have also updated our model following the Q2 release. We have revised the sales forecast to be around $7.6 billion, in-line with the company’s guidance, considering continued uptick in live services revenue. As such, we also expect adjusted EPS to be higher at $7.01, compared to our earlier estimate of $6.79. Given these changes to our revenues and earnings forecast, we have revised our Electronic Arts’ Valuation to $177 per share, based on $7.01 expected adjusted EPS and maintaining a 25x P/E multiple for fiscal 2022, implying a 25% upside from its current levels of $142.

[Updated: Nov 2, 2021] EA Q2 FY22 Earnings Preview

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) is scheduled to report its fiscal FYQ2 2022 results on Wednesday, Nov 3. We expect the company to likely post revenue and earnings marginally above the consensus estimates, primarily led by a robust demand outlook for its FIFA franchise. That said, the company may see a y-o-y decline in user engagement levels, given a tough comparison to the prior year, which benefited from the lockdowns. This trend may continue in the near term, as economies open up gradually, but overall engagement levels are expected to remain well above the pre-pandemic levels. Furthermore, our forecast indicates that Electronic Arts’ valuation is $170 per share, which is 20% above the current market price of around $142, implying EA stock has more room for growth, in our view. Our interactive dashboard analysis on Electronic Arts Pre-Earnings has additional details.

(1) Revenues expected to be in-line with the consensus estimates

Trefis estimates Electronic Arts’ fiscal Q2 2022 revenues to be around $1.76 billion, largely in-line with the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Despite the economies opening up with vaccination programs underway in multiple countries, the user engagement levels for gaming have so far remained on the higher side. Furthermore, the company made multiple acquisitions over the last fiscal year, including that of Codemasters and Glu, which will bolster the overall top-line growth. The company likely benefited from robust demand for FIFA, Apex Legends, F1, Madden, and The Sims. Our dashboard on Electronic Arts Revenues offers more details on the company’s segments.

2) EPS likely to be above the consensus estimates

Electronic Arts’ fiscal Q2 2022 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) is expected to be $1.20 per Trefis analysis, marginally above the consensus estimate of $1.17. The company’s adjusted net income of $230 million in fiscal Q1 2022 reflected a 44% fall from its $415 million figure in the prior-year quarter, due to contraction of margins. Higher operating expenses as well as change in deferred revenues impacted the overall margins in Q1. However, for the fiscal 2022, we expect the adjusted EPS to be higher at $6.79 compared to $5.75 in fiscal 2021.

(3) Stock price estimate 20% above the current market price

Going by our Electronic Arts’ Valuation, with an EPS estimate of $6.79 and a P/E multiple of 25x in 2022, this translates into a price of $170, which is 20% above the current market price of around $142. The P/E multiple will likely rise going forward, as the increased user engagement levels, driven by new game launches and acquisitions, bolster the earnings prospects for EA.

Note: P/E Multiples are based on Share Price at the end of the year and reported (or expected) Adjusted Earnings for the full year.

What if you’re looking for a more balanced portfolio instead? Here’s a high-quality portfolio that’s beaten the market consistently since the end of 2016.

Returns Dec 2021

MTD [1] 2021

YTD [1] 2017-21

Total [2] EA Return -11% -13% 59% S&P 500 Return 0% 24% 109% Trefis MS Portfolio Return 0% 44% 288%

[1] Month-to-date and year-to-date as of 12/10/2021

[2] Cumulative total returns since 2017

Invest with Trefis Market Beating Portfolios

See all Trefis Price Estimates

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.