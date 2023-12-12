Is a Recession in the Cards in 2024?

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

We’re living in wild times.

On the one hand, stocks have gone on an incredible run this year – staging their best first half of the year in over four years.

Inflation is also cooling off. In fact, the Consumer Price Index (or CPI) report for October was phenomenal. Headline inflation was flat in October and up 3.2% in the past 12 months.

The Producer Price Index (PPI) reading for October was also positive. It showed that wholesale inflation declined 0.5% in October and is up 1.3% in the past 12 months.

And the Federal Reserve’s favorite inflation indicator – the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) index – rose at a 3% annual pace in October. That’s down from 3.4% in September.

That’s all great news.

On the other hand, there’s signs of stress in the markets and the economy:

U.S. corporate bankruptcy filings hit a 12-year high this year.

The number of corporations defaulting on their debt is accelerating.

High interest rates and elevated inflation still worry millions of Americans and business leaders.

This is why many smart folks out there are predicting a recession.

In fact, in a recent survey, 84% of CEOs polled say they think a recession will happen in the next 12 months. Nearly 50% of Wall Street thinks a recession is inevitable, and 69% of American consumers are predicting a recession in 2024.

Throw in the conflict in the Middle East and the ongoing dispute between Russia and Ukraine, and it’s easy to see why mass confusion and uncertainty have dominated the markets lately.

