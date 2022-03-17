Is A-Mark Precious Metals (AMRK) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has A-Mark Precious Metals (AMRK) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

A-Mark Precious Metals is one of 277 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. A-Mark Precious Metals is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMRK's full-year earnings has moved 31.1% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, AMRK has returned 19.2% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of -14.6%. This means that A-Mark Precious Metals is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, PowerSchool Holdings (PWSC), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 6.9%.

In PowerSchool Holdings' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 322.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, A-Mark Precious Metals belongs to the Precious Metals and Jewels industry, which includes 2 individual stocks and currently sits at #38 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 12.8% so far this year, meaning that AMRK is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

PowerSchool Holdings, however, belongs to the Schools industry. Currently, this 19-stock industry is ranked #199. The industry has moved -5.1% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Consumer Discretionary sector may want to keep a close eye on A-Mark Precious Metals and PowerSchool Holdings as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

