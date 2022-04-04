Is A-Mark Precious Metals (AMRK) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is A-Mark Precious Metals (AMRK) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

A-Mark Precious Metals is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 287 different companies and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. A-Mark Precious Metals is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMRK's full-year earnings has moved 31.1% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, AMRK has moved about 30.7% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of -12.6% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, A-Mark Precious Metals is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, PowerSchool Holdings (PWSC), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 4%.

Over the past three months, PowerSchool Holdings' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 322.9%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, A-Mark Precious Metals belongs to the Precious Metals and Jewels industry, a group that includes 2 individual companies and currently sits at #42 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 22.2% so far this year, so AMRK is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, PowerSchool Holdings belongs to the Schools industry. This 18-stock industry is currently ranked #184. The industry has moved -1.7% year to date.

A-Mark Precious Metals and PowerSchool Holdings could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

