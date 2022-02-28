Is A-Mark Precious Metals (AMRK) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is A-Mark Precious Metals (AMRK) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
A-Mark Precious Metals is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 277 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #15. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. A-Mark Precious Metals is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMRK's full-year earnings has moved 31.1% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the latest available data, AMRK has gained about 15.4% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have lost an average of 10%. As we can see, A-Mark Precious Metals is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
G-III Apparel Group (GIII) is another Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 0.3%.
The consensus estimate for G-III Apparel Group's current year EPS has increased 6.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, A-Mark Precious Metals belongs to the Precious Metals and Jewels industry, which includes 2 individual stocks and currently sits at #39 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 9.3% this year, meaning that AMRK is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, G-III Apparel Group falls under the Textile - Apparel industry. Currently, this industry has 20 stocks and is ranked #26. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -14.5%.
A-Mark Precious Metals and G-III Apparel Group could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.