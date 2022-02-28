Is A-Mark Precious Metals (AMRK) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is A-Mark Precious Metals (AMRK) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

A-Mark Precious Metals is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 277 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #15. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. A-Mark Precious Metals is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMRK's full-year earnings has moved 31.1% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, AMRK has gained about 15.4% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have lost an average of 10%. As we can see, A-Mark Precious Metals is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

G-III Apparel Group (GIII) is another Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 0.3%.

The consensus estimate for G-III Apparel Group's current year EPS has increased 6.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, A-Mark Precious Metals belongs to the Precious Metals and Jewels industry, which includes 2 individual stocks and currently sits at #39 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 9.3% this year, meaning that AMRK is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, G-III Apparel Group falls under the Textile - Apparel industry. Currently, this industry has 20 stocks and is ranked #26. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -14.5%.

A-Mark Precious Metals and G-III Apparel Group could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

